Vinssen Develops Fuel Cell System for Ammonia-Fuelled Tanker Concept

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel cell system forms part of an ammonia-fuelled tanker concept that has secured class approval at the design stage. Image Credit: Vinssen

South Korean fuel cell firm Vinssen has developed the fuel cell system design for an ammonia-fuelled tanker concept that aims to rely entirely on fuel cells for propulsion and onboard power.

The concept follows the award of approval in principle (AIP) by Bureau Veritas to MISC Berhad and Samsung Heavy Industries under a joint development project, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The approval confirms that the design meets class safety and regulatory requirements at the concept stage.

For the 115,000 DWT LR2 tanker, Vinssen’s design uses six 2 MW fuel cell modules to supply power for propulsion, cargo operations and onboard systems. The modular arrangement allows the output to be scaled to suit large ocean-going vessels.

The design uses ammonia as a hydrogen carrier, with hydrogen produced onboard via an ammonia cracking system supplied by Panasia. The hydrogen is then fed into proton exchange membrane fuel cells rather than being burned in conventional engines.

The partners said the project builds on earlier maritime fuel cell work and explores how the technology could be applied to large tankers, while also helping to define safety and regulatory approaches for ammonia-based fuel cell systems.