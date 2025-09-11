Chinese LNG Bunkering Vessel Gets BV Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bureau Veritas sees growing global demand for large LNG bunkering vessels. Image Credit: BV

A Chinese 25,000 m3 LNG bunker vessel design has received approval in principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV).

The AiP certificate was granted to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding during Gastech 2025 in Milan, BV said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

This also marked Hudong-Zhonghua's entry into developing large LNG bunkering vessels.

“Based on the proven MARK III containment system, it incorporates enhanced design pressure technology, which significantly increases the pressure accumulation capacity of the MARK III membrane containment system – doubling its endurance time approximately,” BV said.

BV conducted a detailed review of the vessel’s technical and safety features before approving.

“LNG plays an important role in reducing emissions today, and we are proud to work with Hudong-Zhonghua on advancing the next generation of LNG bunker vessels and support the industry in achieving its decarbonization goals,” Matthieu de Tugny, executive vice president at BV, said.