Singapore: MPA, IMO in Joint Decarbonisation Initiative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NextGEN portal. Image Credit / MPA

Singapore's Martime and Port Authority and the International Maritime Organisation have put their weight behind an online decarbonisation initiative.

NextGEN is a portal with the twin aims of shining a light on decarbonisation projects globally and identifying opportunities for stakeholders.

Among the 140 projects on the portal 13 fuel types have been featured, according to the MPA.

"No one can tackle decarbonisation alone," MPA chief executive Quah Ley Hoon said. "By bringing ideas and stakeholders together, NextGEN builds on the key principle of inclusivity," she added.

Echoing the need for collective action, IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim said that more was needed "to speed up research into emission-cutting technology in the maritime sector and into zero- and low-carbon marine fuel".