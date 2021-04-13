Sri Lanka Seeks $17 Million in Compensation for New Diamond VLCC Bunker Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sri Lanka is now seeking 3.423 billion rupees ($17 million) in compensation from Greece's Porto Emporios Shipping for environmental damage. File Image / Pixabay

Sri Lanka's authorities are seeking almost $17 million in compensation for environmental damage from a bunker spill that followed a fire on board the VLCC New Diamond in its waters last year.

The New Diamond caught fire while taking a crude cargo from Kuwait to India in September. A leak of 400-480 mt of bunker fuel followed the blaze, media company Channel News Asia reported last week, citing local officials.

Sri Lanka is now seeking 3.423 billion rupees ($17 million) in compensation from Greece's Porto Emporios Shipping for environmental damage, Channel News Asia said.

The captain of the vessel was prosecuted last year, according to media reports.