BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Traders for New Singapore Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company announced the opening of its Singapore office last week. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels

UK-based marine fuel supplier Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire bunker traders for its new office in Singapore.

The company is open both to experienced candidates and those new to bunker trading, it said in a LinkedIn post this week.

"We are on the lookout for talented, ambitious, and dynamic people to join a young but rapidly growing company, located in Singapore," the company said in the post.

"If you're an experienced bunker trader, or if you're looking for a career change and have a positive, can-do attitude why not get in touch and see what we have to offer?

"We are forward looking, innovative, and highly technological in our approach.

"A rewarding career is in store for the right candidate."

The company announced the opening of its Singapore office last week, its fourth worldwide after the UK, Greece and the UAE.

For more information and to apply for the role, email hr@propellerfuels.com and singapore@propellerfuels.com .