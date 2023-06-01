Propeller Fuels Opens Singapore Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Singapore office is the company's fourth, after the UK, Greece and the UAE. File Image / Pixabay

UK-based marine fuel supplier Propeller Fuels has opened a new office in Singapore.

The firm's new Singapore unit is called Propeller Fuels Asia Pte Ltd, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The Singapore office is the company's fourth, after the UK, Greece and the UAE.

"This new company, headed by an experienced managing director, will enable us to increase our service offering even further to our global customer base, and extend our reach much deeper into the Asian region," the company said in the post.

"We are on the lookout for talented, ambitious, and dynamic people to join a young but rapidly growing company.

"Experienced bunker traders as well as people with no experience but the right positive attitude to become traders are all encouraged to get in touch and see what we have to offer."