Japanese Firms Advance Hydrogen-Fuelled Engine for Large Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 17,500-DWT hydrogen-fuelled multi-purpose vessel. Image Credit: J Eng

A consortium of Japanese companies has advanced the development of a hydrogen-fuelled engine for large ships following a successful full-scale engine test.

Japan Engine Corporation and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, working alongside Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, MOL Drybulk, and other partners, carried out hydrogen co-firing operations across all cylinders of a two-stroke engine, they said in an emailed joint press release on Monday.

The engine achieved a hydrogen co-firing ratio of over 95% at full load, demonstrating stable performance and significant greenhouse gas reduction potential.

Unlike earlier hydrogen projects focused on smaller or short-range vessels, the initiative targets deep-sea shipping by combining a high-output engine with liquefied hydrogen fuel.

The engine is scheduled for delivery in January 2027 and will be installed on a 17,500-DWT multi-purpose vessel being built by Onomichi Dockyard.

The vessel is expected to begin a three-year demonstration programme from FY2028 under MOL, with ClassNK overseeing safety compliance and evaluation.