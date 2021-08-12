Bulker Splits in Half After Running Aground off Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The grounding happened in Hachinohe harbour in the north of Japan. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier has split in two after running aground off the coast of Japan on Wednesday.

The Panama-flagged 39,910 DWT bulker the Crimson Polaris ran aground on Wednesday morning in Hachinohe harbour, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday, citing comments from the Japan Coast Guard. The vessel was carrying a wood chip cargo.

Oil has been observed leaking from the ship, but the spill has not reached the shore and local authorities are attempting to contain it.

The ship had travelled to Japan from Thailand. The vessel is now anchored about 4 km from the port, with both sections of it now reported not to be moving.