Sinopec Completes China's First Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal makes Sinopec the first supplier in China to carry out a methanol bunkering operation. File Image / Pixabay

Chinese energy firm Sinopec has carried out the country's first methanol bunkering operation.

The company bunkered the chemicals and oil products tanker Stena Pro Patria with 90 mt of methanol at Nansha Port, Guangzhou, last month, it said in a social media post. The origin of the fuel was not specified.

The deal makes Sinopec the first supplier in China to carry out a methanol bunkering operation.

"This is a new breakthrough in the new energy transformation," the company said.

Methanol as a bunker fuel is rapidly taking on new interest over the past two years as container line AP Moller-Maersk intends to use methanol propulsion for its first carbon-neutral vessels. The first methanol-fuelled Maersk ship is due for delivery next year.