EcoCeres and Partners Supply HVO Biofuel to Cruise Ship in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms supplied 400 mt of hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) to a cruise ship in the port. Image Credit: EcoCeres

Biofuel producer EcoCeres, along with Mitsui & Co Energy Trading, KPI OceanConnect and Global Energy Group, supplied a cruise ship with hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) biofuel to a cruise ship in Singapore.

This marked EcoCeres' first HVO bunker delivery in Singapore, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

EcoCeres operates a production facility in China's Jiangsu Province, which has an HVO/Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production capacity of 350,000 mt/year. Moreover, the firm is developing another facility in Malaysia, where it plans to produce 420,000 mt/year.

The HVO was supplied using an IMO Type II tanker operated by Global Energy.

"HVO is a 100% renewable, drop-in diesel alternative that can dramatically reduce GHG emissions — and this successful collaboration is a strong testament to what's possible when innovation meets action," Jeremy Baines, COO of EcoCeres, said.