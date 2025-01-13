Freighter Reported Sunk Off Vietnam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was registered in Vietnam. File Image / Pixabay

A general cargo vessel is reported to have sunk off Vietnam over the weekend.

The 8,000 DWT MPP Dolphin 18 issued a distress call about 274 nautical miles south-west of Vung Tau at about 7 AM local time on Saturday and was later reported to have sunk, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement on its website.

The ship was in Singapore's maritime search and rescue region.

The container ship Nicolai Maersk received the distress call and rescued all 18 of the vessel's crew from lifeboats.

"The MRCC Singapore coordinated the search and rescue and immediately issued navigational broadcasts for vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout and report sightings of the vessel in distress, and also alerted our Vietnamese counterparts," the MPA said.