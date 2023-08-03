BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Credit Assistant in Singapore

Thursday August 3, 2023

Marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a credit assistant in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with strong attention to detail, and preferably some experience of the shipping industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Extract and compile relevant news articles related to the shipping/bunkering industry, ESG, alternative fuels and our customers
  • Schedule routine works of the department and make relevant statistics
  • Maintenance of our database and keeping all data well organized
  • Gather data and support with the preparation of reports
  • Carry out administrative duties
  • Assist in any other credit management-related duties

