Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Credit Assistant in Singapore
Thursday August 3, 2023
The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich
Marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a credit assistant in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with strong attention to detail, and preferably some experience of the shipping industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Extract and compile relevant news articles related to the shipping/bunkering industry, ESG, alternative fuels and our customers
- Schedule routine works of the department and make relevant statistics
- Maintenance of our database and keeping all data well organized
- Gather data and support with the preparation of reports
- Carry out administrative duties
- Assist in any other credit management-related duties
