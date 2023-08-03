BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Credit Assistant in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a credit assistant in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with strong attention to detail, and preferably some experience of the shipping industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Extract and compile relevant news articles related to the shipping/bunkering industry, ESG, alternative fuels and our customers

Schedule routine works of the department and make relevant statistics

Maintenance of our database and keeping all data well organized

Gather data and support with the preparation of reports

Carry out administrative duties

Assist in any other credit management-related duties

