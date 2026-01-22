Wartsila to Supply Alt-Fuel Ready Engine for Allseas Group's Newbuild

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The engine is suitable for conversion to run on alternative marine fuels in the future. Image Credit: Wartsila

Marine technology firm Wartsila has been selected to supply an engine suitable for conversion to run on alternative marine fuels for a new Allseas Group vessel.

The semi-submersible heavy transport vessel is being built at the Guangzhou Shipyard International in China, Wartsila said in an email statement on Thursday.

The engine order was booked in Q4 2025, with the vessel expected to be delivered in Q1 2028.

“The future-proof Wärtsilä 31 engine was selected because of its modular design, which enables a significant reduction in maintenance requirements and costs, and its readiness to use alternative sustainable fuels,” Wartsila said.

Additionally, the engine will feature an NOx reducer for nitrogen oxide reduction.

By choosing a future-ready engine, the shipowner retains the flexibility to convert the engine to run on alternative marine fuels such as methanol or ammonia, as they become more widely available.