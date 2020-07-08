K Line Aims for 50% Carbon Emission Cuts by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

K Line is seeking to cut its carbon footprint more rapidly than the rest of the shipping industry. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line) is aiming for a tougher interim emissions target than that set by the IMO 2030 strategy, the company said Tuesday.

K Line will seek to cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 50% from 2008's levels by 2030, compared with the 40% target set by the International Maritime Organization, it said in a statement on its website.

"K Line will continue to research and develop best solution including new technologies toward goal for GHG zero emission," the company said.

"As an environmental frontrunner, we will continue to aim at providing more environmentally low-loaded and highly efficient services for more people throughout the world."

In May the company said it had joined industry group the International Windship Association as part of its efforts to push wind propulsion as a means of cutting its carbon footprint.