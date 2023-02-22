Japan's MOL Eyes Bio-gas Vessel Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cattle manure: ingredient for bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay.

A shipping trial for alternative marine fuel liquid bio-methane (LBM) for use in liquified natural gas-fuelled vessels has been set up by Japanese shipping company Mitsui Osk Lines and energy company Air Water.

The two firms s will undertake a joint study to assess the viability of the substitute fuel which is derived from cattle manure.

Following on from the study's conclusion that LBM can be transported, supplied, and used without problems using existing shore and onboard equipment, the next step would be to see the fuel trialled on a MOL coastal, LNG-fuelled vessel later this year.

"LNG fuel is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by about 25% compared to conventional fuel oil," MOL said.

"Further reduction of CO2 emissions can be expected through the partial use of LBM, a carbon-neutral energy source.

"And because the main component of both LBM and LNG is methane, the current LNG supply chains can be used, so LBM can be an effective solution to achieve low-carbon and decarbonized ship operations," the company added.