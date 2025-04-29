BUNKER JOBS: World Kinect Seeks Sales Executive in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably experience in shipping, bunkering, operations, chartering or agency. Image Credit: World Kinect

Global marine fuel supplier World Kinect is seeking to hire a new sales executive in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably experience in shipping, bunkering, operations, chartering or agency, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The role is based in Koege, Denmark, with three days a week in the office and the remainder remote.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Proactively prospect for new business opportunities.

Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests.

Build and develop relationships with new and existing customers.

Frequently visit existing and new customers.

Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure.

Handle and resolve claims.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.