Port of Hamburg Trials Shore Power with MSC Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

First trials of shore power connectivity have been completed at Hamburg’s container terminal. Image Credit: HPA

The Port of Hamburg has completed its first trial of shore power connectivity, marking a significant step toward offering shore-side electricity for container ships at berth.

An MSC container vessel became the first to plug into the port's shore-side power supply, reducing emissions while docked at the German port, Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The initial tests saw the MSC Athens successfully draw electricity from the onshore supply.

Additional trials are planned before the system enters regular operation.

Technology partners Powercon and Igus supplied the converters and connectors used during the trial.

"Every successful ship integration test brings us one step closer to integrating the power stations into regular operations," Friedrich Stuhrmann, Chief Commercial Officer of HPA, said.

Shore power is gaining momentum across global ports, particularly in Europe, as the sector prepares for stricter emissions regulations.

Under upcoming EU rules, all container and cruise ships over 5,000 gross tonnage will be required to use shore power at berth starting in 2030.