Singapore Leisure Craft Supplier Fined Over Short Deliveries

Measures were off by as much as 2.4%. File Image / Pixabay

OMS Marine Pte Ltd (OMS Marine), a supplier of petrol and diesel fuel for leisure crafts and boats, has been fined $6,000 after pleading guilty to charges of failing to comply with the Weights and Measures Act.

Enterprise Singapore says the supplier, whose operations do not require it to be a licensed bunker supplier in the port, was charge with having fuel dispensers with inaccurate readings that shortchanged its customers.

Investigations showed customs were being undersold as much as 2.4%, while the permitted tolerance level is 0.5%.