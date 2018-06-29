Taiwan to Relax OPL Bunkering Restrictions

Kaohsiung's harbour (file image/pixabay)

A long-standing ban on ship refuelling outside the Taiwanese port of Kaohsiung is to be lifted.

A report by price reporting agency Platts citing local media said that the move to lift the ban by Taiwan's maritime authorities has been made in the hope of boosting bunker sales at the port.

Adding in the forecast on sales outside port limits, bunker sales in Kaohsiung could triple from the current 0.5 million metric tonnes (mt) a year to 1.5 million mt annually, the report said.

Bunkering is to be sanctioned in external anchorages while plans are afoot to increase storage capacity for oil products at the East Asian port.