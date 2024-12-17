Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Bunker Buyer in Singapore
Tuesday December 17, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with strong negotiation and analytical thinking skills. Image Credit: BP
Global energy company BP is seeking to hire a bunker buyer in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with strong negotiation and analytical thinking skills, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Understand relevant business trading strategies to enable provision of innovative bunker procurement that deliver incremental value to bp
- Work closely with vessel operators and Masters to optimize bunker intake for forward voyage planning.
- Execute competitive spot or prompt fuel purchases, and to recommend and implement term supply solutions
- Provide and analyze up-to-date and accurate forward demand data and exposure to enable optimum fuel purchasing and support for the OTC fleet
- Provide relevant market information on bunker prices and trends to internal partners
- Monitor KPIs and provision of feedback to the business on bunker suppliers and industry changes.
- Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external partners, offering support and guidance to ensure compliance and most cost-effective fuel purchasing strategies
- Actively participate in current and future projects designed to improve processes and procedures, maintain an awareness of digital/market developments in the bunkering space
- Proactively engage with reinvent bp and the bp shipping agenda to reduce emissions by actively engaging internal and external partners to identify and understand opportunities for lower carbon fuels.
- Develop bunker strategies to allow navigation during volatility
- Actively explore options and other structured product to lead bunker exposure risks
- Lead any bunker quality and quantity claims and negotiate settlements
- Maintain in-depth knowledge of bunker markets, procedures, specifications and remain updated with industry regulations and standards including any changes
- Participate in industry bodies and forums as a bp representative when required.
- Conduct all activities to always fully follow bp Group Control and Compliance requirements
- Advise Charterers on bunker related clauses in charterparties to ensure that bp's position is protected.
- Support as required new or existing projects which maybe outside of day-to-day responsibilities.
For more information, click here.