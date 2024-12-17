BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Bunker Buyer in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong negotiation and analytical thinking skills. Image Credit: BP

Global energy company BP is seeking to hire a bunker buyer in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with strong negotiation and analytical thinking skills, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Understand relevant business trading strategies to enable provision of innovative bunker procurement that deliver incremental value to bp

Work closely with vessel operators and Masters to optimize bunker intake for forward voyage planning.

Execute competitive spot or prompt fuel purchases, and to recommend and implement term supply solutions

Provide and analyze up-to-date and accurate forward demand data and exposure to enable optimum fuel purchasing and support for the OTC fleet

Provide relevant market information on bunker prices and trends to internal partners

Monitor KPIs and provision of feedback to the business on bunker suppliers and industry changes.

Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external partners, offering support and guidance to ensure compliance and most cost-effective fuel purchasing strategies

Actively participate in current and future projects designed to improve processes and procedures, maintain an awareness of digital/market developments in the bunkering space

Proactively engage with reinvent bp and the bp shipping agenda to reduce emissions by actively engaging internal and external partners to identify and understand opportunities for lower carbon fuels.

Develop bunker strategies to allow navigation during volatility

Actively explore options and other structured product to lead bunker exposure risks

Lead any bunker quality and quantity claims and negotiate settlements

Maintain in-depth knowledge of bunker markets, procedures, specifications and remain updated with industry regulations and standards including any changes

Participate in industry bodies and forums as a bp representative when required.

Conduct all activities to always fully follow bp Group Control and Compliance requirements

Advise Charterers on bunker related clauses in charterparties to ensure that bp's position is protected.

Support as required new or existing projects which maybe outside of day-to-day responsibilities.

For more information, click here.