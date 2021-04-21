BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Technical Superintendent in Singapore

Wednesday April 21, 2021

Marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a technical superintendent for its Singapore office.

The firm is looking for candidates with a diploma in engineering and at least five years' experience in a technical role, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Carrying out repair maintenance and servicing of vessels as per the instructions of the Technical Manager

  • Manage, organize survey, docking and repairs for vessel under attendance

  • To conduct 6 monthly vessel condition inspection and safety meetings with ship crew

  • Carrying out the communications with Class Surveyors for vessel surveys and reporting to the Technical Manager

  • Advising the Master and Chief Engineer of planned maintenance and maintenance work to be carried out by the ship's staff and arranging this

  • Evaluate and enhance a good management of inventory supply of spare parts/stores, both deck and engine equipment manuals, drawings and certificates accounted for all vessels

  • To review engineering design/drawings, technical specifications and documentation while undertaking new delivery in meeting project specifications

  • To assist in interviewing of technical staff for the enhancement with good competency and healthy shipboard operating strength

  • Carrying out damage surveys on vessels and completion of necessary costing, reports accounts, abstracts, etc

  • Joint involvement in preparation and conducting internal audits and attendance to external audits, Sire with proper close out for both shipboard and office; in accordance to SMM & Company's procedures

  • The maintenance of safety equipment to legislative requirements and Company standards onboard vessels

  • Submitting for approval and thereafter monitoring budgets for his area of expenditure responsibility and reporting variances

  • Initiating preventive maintenance policy and implementing same

  • The continuous review of fleet general and standing instructions relative to technical procedures and recommending changes for approval

  • Advise Technical Manager

