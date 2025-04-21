MOL New Vessel to Bunker LNG at Kansai for Australia Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The newly delivered bulker will bunker LNG at Osaka Gas’ Senboku Terminal at Kansai. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of an LNG-fuelled capesize bulker, Verde Heraldo.

The 201,321-dwt vessel was named during a ceremony held at Imabari Shipbuilding's Saijo Shipyard, MOL said in a statement on Friday.

The Verde Heraldo is set to bunker LNG via shore-to-ship operations at Osaka Gas' Senboku Terminal in Japan's Kansai, before her maiden voyage to Australia.

Under a long-term contract, the Verde Heraldo will transport raw materials for JFE Steel's mills.

MOL plans to operate 90 LNG- and methanol-fuelled vessels by 2030. As of its 2023 financial results, the company operates approximately 37 LNG-fuelled vessels and one methanol-fuelled ship.

With a target of net-zero emissions by 2050, MOL intends to further expand its LNG-fuelled fleet as a transitional step before shifting to other alternative fuels.