Two Ships Boarded in Singapore Strait

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incidents happened in Indonesian waters off Tanjung Pergam. File Image / Pixabay

Two ships were boarded by suspected criminals in the Singapore Strait last week.

The two incidents happened within the space of four hours off Tanjung Pergam in Indonesia on April 17, the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) said in an emailed statement on Friday.

In the first, the duty engineer on board a chemical tanker spotted a perpetrator attempting to open the steering gear entrance door before escaping. In the second four perpetrators were seen in the engine room of a bulk carrier, and one assaulted a crew member before the four suspects left with some engine spares, ReCAAP said.

"The ReCAAP ISC is concerned with the continued occurrence of incidents in the Singapore Strait, particularly off Tanjung Pergam, Bintan Island, Indonesia," the organisation said in the statement.

"Of the 12 incidents reported in the Singapore Strait during January-April 2021 so far, nine incidents occurred off Tanjung Pergam (with three incidents occurred in January 2021, one incident in March 2021 and five incidents in April 2021)."