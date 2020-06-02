Singapore VLSFO Price Jumps to 10-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices are climbing again in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

The price of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, jumped to a 10-week high at the start of the month on signs of improving demand.

The VLSFO price in Singapore surged by $28.50/mt to $293/mt Monday, according to Ship & Bunker pricing, the most since March 20.

The price advanced by $25.50/mt in May, its first monthly gain since December, with early signs of shipping activity increasing again as COVID-19 lockdown measures are eased.

But even after Monday's surge, the price remains at less than half the level of $734/mt where it started the year in the middle of the IMO 2020 spike.