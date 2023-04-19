HMM to Trial Onboard Carbon Capture Tech on Boxship

South Korean container shipping firm Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) is to trial onboard carbon capture technology on one of its ships.

HMM and Panasia undertook a feasibility study last year on a multi-purpose vessel.

The study showed that onboard carbon capture systems (OCCS) could be installed without changing the ship's existing equipment and did not hinder the stability of vessel's operation, according to HMM.

Based on the study's findings, HMM will fit OCCS on one of its box ships for a sea trial later this year.

HMM will run the operation of OCCS, while Panasia and Samsung Heavy Industries will provide engineering support, the company said.