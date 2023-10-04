VPS Appoints New Managing Director AMEA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Andrew Morton, Managing Director AMEA, VPS. Image Credit: VPS

VPS has announced the appointment of a new Managing Director AMEA (Asia, Middle East and Africa), Andrew Morton.

He replaces Captain Rahul Choudhuri who remains with VPS and has been appointed to the newly created role of President Strategic Partnerships.

Morton is said to have joined VPS having spent the last 17 years working in the oil and gas industry, most recently with TotalEnergies in various positions and countries.

These included technical, commercial, management, mergers and acquisitions and most recently the New Energies space, including renewable energy, biogas and fuels, hydrogen and LNG.

He has a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and started his career in research and development in the lubricants industry for Fuchs.

“ It is a privilege to join the global market leader and to manage a zone where the maritime industry is growing Andrew Morton, Managing Director AMEA, VPS

"I am delighted to join VPS and the team and take over the role of Managing Director - Asia, Middle East and Africa. It is a privilege to join the global market leader and to manage a zone where the maritime industry is growing," Morton said.

"I look forward to working with the various companies and associations across the industry to help them with their decarbonisation journey."

Captain Choudhuri's new role will see him "enhance and further develop relationships with customers and operators from across the shipping ecosystem to help VPS support their decarbonisation journey," according to VPS.

"I am looking forward to this new opportunity. This role will allow me to use my experience and close relationships to strengthen, build and develop the industry partnerships needed to deliver new decarbonization solutions offered by VPS," he said.

"My work with industry associations allows a greater professional engagement with stakeholders to take the industry forward in challenging times."

Dr. Malcolm Cooper, VPS CEO, added: "Captain Rahul is well-known across the Maritime sector and he has been the figurehead for VPS Asia and the Middle East for many years.

"He has been instrumental in many developments within VPS and across the shipping industry, making significant contributions to developments through a wide range of Committees and organisations.

"His new role will enable him to focus more on our external relationships, which are of growing importance as we aim to support the shipping sector on it's decarbonisation journey. We in VPS are very proud of Rahul's achievements to date and we know there will be more to come."