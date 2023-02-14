BUNKER JOBS: FueLNG Seeks HSEQ Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FueLNG supplies LNG as a bunker fuel in Singapore. Image Credit: FueLNG

LNG bunker supplier FueLNG is seeking to hire a health, safety, environmental and quality (HSEQ) manager in Singapore.

Among other tasks the role involves managing the firm's relationship with Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority under its license to supply LNG as a marine fuel, the company said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for all Health, Safety, Security, Environmental, and Quality functions

Manage, implement, maintain, and continually improve an ISO-accredited HSEQ management system

Responsible for identifying HSEQ legislation and regulations related to LNG bunkering and LNG distribution on land in all company markets and management of HSE legal compliance, applying industry best practices where standards exceed local legislative requirements

Set annual HSEQ objectives in alignment with company global objectives and ensure these are approved and communicated, establish KPIs, monitor statistics, analyze trends, report performance to senior management, and propose and take remedial action if HSEQ targets are not met or whenever necessary

Conduct hazard identification and risk assessments for FueLNG activities, defining suitable mitigation measures to reduce risk and protect the environment

Conduct contractor and consultant HSE competency assessments, evaluate HSEQ documentation submitted to the company and perform contractor HSEQ performance assessments

Ensure all HSEQ incidents and occurrences are reported, investigated, corrective actions allocated, and incident workflow managed through to closure, in line with company procedures and local legal requirements

Plan and execute an auditing program under the HSEQ management system and assess contractors for compliance with their own HSEQ standards.

9. Foster a positive safety culture among the FueLNG team, promoting reliable reporting practices, risk-based thinking, and resilience to change Contribute to lessons learned sessions across the business and implement change where opportunities for improvement are identified

Manage ISO, BizSafe, and other audits to ensure FueLNG maintains its industry certifications

Maintain strong relationships with the Singapore Maritime and Port Authority and ensure FueLNG meets the requirement of the LNG bunker license

For more information, click here.