Silverstream Air Lubrication System Wins CCS Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CCS has awarded its approval in principle to the Silverstream system, meaning it has reviewed and verified the design. Image Credit: Silverstream Technologies

The air lubrication system developed by engineering firm Silverstream Technologies has won the initial approval of classification society CCS.

CCS has awarded its approval in principle to the Silverstream system, meaning it has reviewed and verified the design, Silverstream said in a statement on its website this week.

The firm expects the deal to strengthen its ties to the Chinese shipping market, supported by an office in Shanghai and staff of 20 dedicated to supporting installations of its systems in Asia.

Air lubrication systems insert bubbles of air between the bottom of a ship's hull and the surrounding water, reducing friction and cutting fuel consumption as a result. Energy-efficiency technologies of this kind are rapidly becoming the norm for new ships as shipping firms seek both to reduce emissions and fuel bills, and their profitability is likely to rise further once the industry is using much more expensive alternative fuels.

"We are delighted to sign our first agreement of this style with a classification society, especially with CCS," Noah Silberschmidt, CEO of Silverstream, said in the statement.

"CCS is one of the most influential class societies in the Chinese market, particularly for intranational projects between Chinese shipowners and Chinese shipyards.

"Through this important agreement, we look forward to further building our relationship with a key industry player, and to continuing commercial success in Asia and worldwide."