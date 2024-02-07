Singapore Tightens Bunker Fuel Testing Regime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker fuel: enhanced testing. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker suppliers in the port of Singapore are to face a tougher testing regime for their product from June this year.

According to a port circular issued by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore on February 7, all MPA-licensed bunker suppliers should follow "enhanced testing parameters for marine fuel batches intended to be delivered as bunkers in the port of Singapore in addition to the existing quality assurance measures".

"These testing enhancements are intended to be carried out at the upstream supply chain for system efficiencies and cost effectiveness compared to doing so for each delivery," the port circular said.

The enhanced testing parameters have been developed following the supply of contaminated bunkers that affected some 200 ships in Singapore in February 2022. In the incident, high sulfur fuel oil supplied was found to contain high levels of chlorinated organic compound. An expert industry group was formed after the incident to look at what improvements could be made to quality assurance.

The new rules on bunker fuel testing come into force in Singapore from June 1.