BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Analyst-Bunker Logistics Coordinator in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates, ideally with data administration and entry experience, though this is not mandatory. Image Credit: Trafigura

Commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire an analyst-bunker logistics coordinator in Mumbai, India.

The company is looking for candidates, ideally with data administration and entry experience, though this is not mandatory, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Liaise with various internal departments to confirm alignment on supply requirements.

Maintain company systems (Pluto/TFG Portal and Thetis) in line with best estimates and actualized data.

Day-to-day support for the TFG Bunkering operations team via handling of pre- and post-deal administrative task activities to ensure contract execution runs smoothly and in compliance with Trafigura Golden Rules and Code of Conduct.

Keep systems (Pluto/TFG Portal/Thetis and other support trading systems) always updated with accurate data

Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems and raising any query to the relevant department in case of inconsistent data.

Managing KYC administration

Follow the internal procedures and the company's policies.

For more information, click here