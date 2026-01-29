BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Analyst-Bunker Logistics Coordinator in Mumbai

Thursday January 29, 2026

Commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire an analyst-bunker logistics coordinator in Mumbai, India.

The company is looking for candidates, ideally with data administration and entry experience, though this is not mandatory, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Liaise with various internal departments to confirm alignment on supply requirements.
  • Maintain company systems (Pluto/TFG Portal and Thetis) in line with best estimates and actualized data.
  • Day-to-day support for the TFG Bunkering operations team via handling of pre- and post-deal administrative task activities to ensure contract execution runs smoothly and in compliance with Trafigura Golden Rules and Code of Conduct.
  • Keep systems (Pluto/TFG Portal/Thetis and other support trading systems) always updated with accurate data
  • Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems and raising any query to the relevant department in case of inconsistent data.
  • Managing KYC administration
  • Follow the internal procedures and the company's policies. 

