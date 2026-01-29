Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Analyst-Bunker Logistics Coordinator in Mumbai
Thursday January 29, 2026
The company is looking for candidates, ideally with data administration and entry experience, though this is not mandatory. Image Credit: Trafigura
Commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire an analyst-bunker logistics coordinator in Mumbai, India.
The company is looking for candidates, ideally with data administration and entry experience, though this is not mandatory, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Liaise with various internal departments to confirm alignment on supply requirements.
- Maintain company systems (Pluto/TFG Portal and Thetis) in line with best estimates and actualized data.
- Day-to-day support for the TFG Bunkering operations team via handling of pre- and post-deal administrative task activities to ensure contract execution runs smoothly and in compliance with Trafigura Golden Rules and Code of Conduct.
- Keep systems (Pluto/TFG Portal/Thetis and other support trading systems) always updated with accurate data
- Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems and raising any query to the relevant department in case of inconsistent data.
- Managing KYC administration
- Follow the internal procedures and the company's policies.
