Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: RW Cruises Seeks Senior Bunker Purchasing Exec in Singapore
Monday December 11, 2023
The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Resorts World Cruises
Cruise firm Resorts World Cruises is seeking to hire a bunker purchasing senior executive in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience of marine purchasing and a relevant degree or maritime background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Ensure timely and accurate processing of all Bunker Purchase Requisitions (PR) and deliveries
- The key person that liaises with suppliers, agent, end-user and superintendent on any matters that related to bunker
- Close monitoring of bunker purchases to ensure the Purchase Order (PO) processing and Good Receipt (GR) is adhered to
- Accurate issuance of Purchase Order (PO) according to PO Authority Limit (DAL). Close monitoring of Bunker purchases to ensure specifications, terms and costs confirm to company's requirements
- Close monitoring with Central Payment on the fund requests and the payment of bunker to the suppliers
- Handling and monitoring of claims to bunker supplier due to off-spec quality and shortages in quantity delivered
- Participates in the planning of itineraries from a fuel supply, bunkering and logistics perspective
- Prepare comparison on a spot basis and negotiate for best purchasing package (in terms of quality, price, term, delivery and service) with suppliers and recommend for approval
- Responsible for generating bunker reports
- Ensure timely execution of Bunker related reports, including Monthly Estimated Bunker, Monthly Marine Expenses and Budget Review, Weekly Reports and Oil Bulletin
- Maintenance of Contracts and Agreement
- Review, monitor, and negotiate with contracted suppliers on contract proposal and renewal management for bunker and lube purchases
- Extracting data for contracts and agreements purposes and ensures any changes to the contracts and agreements are timely and well maintained
- Improvement of Procurement Processes
- Conduct research and fact-findings on the current Procurement System and processes which will enhance effectiveness and recommend to VP Technical Operations on any improvements that deemed beneficial to the department
- Liaise and communicate with IT and Amos specialist on business requirements
