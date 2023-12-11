BUNKER JOBS: RW Cruises Seeks Senior Bunker Purchasing Exec in Singapore

Monday December 11, 2023

Cruise firm Resorts World Cruises is seeking to hire a bunker purchasing senior executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience of marine purchasing and a relevant degree or maritime background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Ensure timely and accurate processing of all Bunker Purchase Requisitions (PR) and deliveries
  • The key person that liaises with suppliers, agent, end-user and superintendent on any matters that related to bunker
  • Close monitoring of bunker purchases to ensure the Purchase Order (PO) processing and Good Receipt (GR) is adhered to
  • Accurate issuance of Purchase Order (PO) according to PO Authority Limit (DAL). Close monitoring of Bunker purchases to ensure specifications, terms and costs confirm to company's requirements
  • Close monitoring with Central Payment on the fund requests and the payment of bunker to the suppliers
  • Handling and monitoring of claims to bunker supplier due to off-spec quality and shortages in quantity delivered
  • Participates in the planning of itineraries from a fuel supply, bunkering and logistics perspective
  • Prepare comparison on a spot basis and negotiate for best purchasing package (in terms of quality, price, term, delivery and service) with suppliers and recommend for approval
  • Responsible for generating bunker reports
  • Ensure timely execution of Bunker related reports, including Monthly Estimated Bunker, Monthly Marine Expenses and Budget Review, Weekly Reports and Oil Bulletin
  • Maintenance of Contracts and Agreement
  • Review, monitor, and negotiate with contracted suppliers on contract proposal and renewal management for bunker and lube purchases
  • Extracting data for contracts and agreements purposes and ensures any changes to the contracts and agreements are timely and well maintained
  • Improvement of Procurement Processes
  • Conduct research and fact-findings on the current Procurement System and processes which will enhance effectiveness and recommend to VP Technical Operations on any improvements that deemed beneficial to the department
  • Liaise and communicate with IT and Amos specialist on business requirements

