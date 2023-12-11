BUNKER JOBS: RW Cruises Seeks Senior Bunker Purchasing Exec in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Resorts World Cruises

Cruise firm Resorts World Cruises is seeking to hire a bunker purchasing senior executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience of marine purchasing and a relevant degree or maritime background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Ensure timely and accurate processing of all Bunker Purchase Requisitions (PR) and deliveries

The key person that liaises with suppliers, agent, end-user and superintendent on any matters that related to bunker

Close monitoring of bunker purchases to ensure the Purchase Order (PO) processing and Good Receipt (GR) is adhered to

Accurate issuance of Purchase Order (PO) according to PO Authority Limit (DAL). Close monitoring of Bunker purchases to ensure specifications, terms and costs confirm to company's requirements

Close monitoring with Central Payment on the fund requests and the payment of bunker to the suppliers

Handling and monitoring of claims to bunker supplier due to off-spec quality and shortages in quantity delivered

Participates in the planning of itineraries from a fuel supply, bunkering and logistics perspective

Prepare comparison on a spot basis and negotiate for best purchasing package (in terms of quality, price, term, delivery and service) with suppliers and recommend for approval

Responsible for generating bunker reports

Ensure timely execution of Bunker related reports, including Monthly Estimated Bunker, Monthly Marine Expenses and Budget Review, Weekly Reports and Oil Bulletin

Maintenance of Contracts and Agreement

Review, monitor, and negotiate with contracted suppliers on contract proposal and renewal management for bunker and lube purchases

Extracting data for contracts and agreements purposes and ensures any changes to the contracts and agreements are timely and well maintained

Improvement of Procurement Processes

Conduct research and fact-findings on the current Procurement System and processes which will enhance effectiveness and recommend to VP Technical Operations on any improvements that deemed beneficial to the department

Liaise and communicate with IT and Amos specialist on business requirements

For more information, click here.