Singapore's MPA Declines to Renew Bunker Barge Operator's Licence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Once New Maritime's licence expires, Singapore will have 41 licensed bunker craft operators. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore has declined to renew the licence of one of the city-state's bunker delivery vessel operators.

The bunker craft operator's licence of New Maritime Pte Ltd will expire as of June 16 and not be renewed, the MPA said in a circular published on its website on Monday. The company will no longer be able to operate as a bunker delivery vessel firm in Singapore as of June 17.

The regulator did not give a specific reason for the decision, but hinted at a breach of its licence conditions.

"MPA has zero-tolerance for any type of fraud, corruption or bunkering malpractice," the MPA said in the circular.

"This Port Marine Circular also seeks to remind all bunker licence holders (including bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators) to comply strictly with all the terms and conditions of the respective bunker licence(s).

"MPA will not hesitate to take firm action against any bunker supplier or bunker craft operator that contravenes any of its bunker licence terms and conditions, including taking into account such contraventions in considering whether to renew the bunker licence(s), suspending or cancelling the bunker licence(s), and/or taking enforcement action against such bunker licensee."

The MPA's list of licensed bunker craft operators names Koh Seng Lee as the main contact for New Maritime. Koh, formerly executive director of marine fuel trading firm Pacific Prime Trading, was given a jail sentence in 2020 for corruption charges.

Once New Maritime's licence expires, Singapore will have 41 licensed bunker craft operators.