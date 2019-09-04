IMO2020 Run In Positive for Pakistan, Says Supplier

Orion Bunkers Limited is based in Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

With the uncertainty of IMO2020 already being felt in many global ports, Pakistan-based bunker supplier Orion Bunkers believes market conditions in the run up to the new sulfur cap should be favourable for the country.

Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers at Orion Bunkers Limited, recently told Ship & Bunker there were a number of positive developments on the horizon, not least of those being the return of anchorage delivery on September 15 following the end of monsoon season.

Arshad also predicts will be plentiful bunker supply and favourable pricing, at time when other ports are seeing IO2020 related volatility for both pricing and avails.

"Over the past few months, prices in Karachi and Bin Qasim are very competitive," he said.

"Quality problems seen in the past have also gone, and today we see the supply of RME180 to 2010 specs and LSMGO 0.1% DMA at berth during cargo ops and from mid month, also at anchorage."

As for what happens after the January 1, 2020 start date of the global 0.50% sulphur cap, Arshad says the company is looking to supply IMO2020 grade material and is in talks with local refineries.

Further announcements will be made in due course, he added.