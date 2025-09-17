Chimbusco Signs on to Green Ammonia Supply Chain Initiative in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chimbusco has joined a government-backed initiative to build a maritime green ammonia fuel supply chain in China. File Image / Pixabay

China Marine Bunker (Chimbusco) has signed an agreement with industry and government stakeholders to jointly develop a maritime green ammonia fuel supply chain.

The agreement was concluded on September 8 at the 7th Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum in Xiamen, Fujian, according to a statement on Chimbusco's website on Friday.

The initiative is led by the Ministry of Transport's Waterborne Transport Research Institute and seeks to establish a full chain covering production, storage, transportation and bunkering of green ammonia.

Ammonia is widely seen as a potential key fuel in shipping's decarbonisation pathway. While the current ammonia-fuelled fleet is negligible, several ships have already been ordered and are due to join the global fleet in the coming years.

However, the orderbook remains comparatively small next to LNG or methanol-capable ships, and ammonia is likely to take longer before reaching mainstream adoption in shipping.