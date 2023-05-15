Singapore-Flagged Boxship Reports Engine Failure Off New Zealand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New Zealand's authorities arranged for the vessel to be towed to Golden Bay. File Image / Pixabay

A container ship registered in Singapore had an engine failure off New Zealand late last week.

The Singapore-flagged boxship Shiling requested assistance from Maritime New Zealand at about 8:30 AM local time on Friday, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement on its website the same day.

The vessel had lost main engine propulsion, and was drifting in heavy swells about 22 nautical miles northwest of Farewell Spit.

"The Shiling has since been towed safely by a tug arranged by New Zealand authority to Golden Bay for further assessment and repair," the MPA said.

"MPA is investigating the cause of this incident and rendering necessary assistance to the ship manager and the ship master."

The 5,117 TEU vessel was built in 2005 and had previously reported engine trouble last month, according to VesselsValue.