NX Shoji Bunkers Makes First Biofuel Blend Delivery Outside Tokyo Bay

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered its first biofuel stem outside Tokyo Bay. Image Credit: NX Shoji

Japanese logistics provider and fuel supplier NX Shoji NX has bunkered a vessel operated by offshore engineering firm Toyo Construction with a biofuel blend in Osaka Bay, Japan.

The DCM No.6 was bunkered with biofuel, which also marked NX Shoji NX's first biofuel delivery outside Tokyo Bay, NX Shoji NX said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Previously, NX Shoji conducted a three-month trial of a B20 FAME biofuel blend on its bunker vessel Aiko Maru in Tokyo Bay. Following the successful completion of these tests, the company has started offering biofuel bunker blends to its customers.

NX Shoji anticipates growing demand for biofuels in Japan and is actively working to expand its biofuel supply network across the country.

"Demand for biofuels that can be used at existing facilities is expected to increase further in the future, and we aim to further expand our supply system and distribution network in Japan," it said.