Uniper and AM Green Sign Green Ammonia Offtake Deal with Shipping Use in View

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Uniper has secured a long-term green ammonia supply from AM Green Ammonia in India, with first shipments due in 2028. File Image / Pixabay

German energy firm Uniper has signed a green ammonia offtake deal with India’s AM Green Ammonia, with potential future use in shipping.

The long-term binding deal will see Uniper offtake up to 500,000 mt/year of green ammonia from AM Green’s ammonia projects in India, Uniper said in a statement on its website on Monday.

First shipments are expected from 2028, supplied from AM Green’s 1 million mt/year plant currently under construction in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, located on India’s East coast.

The agreement was exchanged in Ahmedabad in the presence of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uniper said the renewable ammonia would support its strategy to expand access to low-carbon molecules for European industry, where it is expected to be used as both a chemical feedstock and a hydrogen carrier, with shipping among the potential longer-term end-use sectors.

“AM Green’s renewable ammonia is designed to meet stringent European RFNBO compliance standards,” Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Founder of Greenko Group and AM Green, said.