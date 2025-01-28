HD Hyundai Marine Solution Taps Weathernews Data to Optimise Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both companies will collaborate to come up highly optimised route plans and enhance the operational efficiency of their users. Image Credit: Weathernews

South Korean maritime solution provider HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HMS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese firm Weathernews to optimise its maritime operations.

"The partnership aims to optimize maritime operations by integrating Weathernews's precise weather forecasting capabilities with HMS's advanced vessel performance models," Weathernews said in an email statement on Tuesday.

In exchange for weather data, HMS will share its expertise in vessel modelling.

Through this collaboration, the duo aims to come up highly optimised route plans and enhance the operational efficiency of their users.

"With this partnership, HMS is poised to strengthen its global presence and drive further innovation in the maritime sector by aligning its expertise with Weathernews's cutting-edge weather intelligence," Weathernews said.