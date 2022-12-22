LNG/Hydrogen-Fuelled VLCC to be Built in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design was developed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in China. File Image / Pixabay

A group of companies is planning to build the world's first VLCC fuelled by a combination of LNG and hydrogen.

Classification society RINA has awarded its approval in principle to the vessel's design, developed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The ship is based on a joint project with Marin, the Liberia Administration, Wärtsilä, ABB, Helbio and RINA.

The vessel will include a system to produce hydrogen from LNG on board and use it for part of its energy needs.

The design also has the thrust of the large propeller split into two smaller ones, which has the potential to reduce the ship's resistance by 5-10%, RINA said.

"Following the AiP of an MR tanker, earlier this year, using the same solution to produce hydrogen on board, this vessel features a new approach to the design of VLCCs," Giosuè Vezzuto, executive vice president at RINA, said in the statement.

"It also demonstrates that the gas reforming concept can work equally well on smaller or bigger vessels, as this first AiP for a VLCC proves its application in the largest vessels."