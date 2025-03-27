DNV Grants Design Approval for Chinese Ammonia-Ready Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV sees green ammonia as a strong contender to decarbonise the shipping sector. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV has granted an approval in principle for an ammonia-ready bulk carrier designed by the Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC) during the Singapore Maritime Week.

The vessel design features allocated space for ammonia tanks and fuel system, which will allow future retrofitting, DNV said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

With ammonia tanks of 4,500 m3 capacity, the vessel can sail 15,000 nautical miles fuelled on ammonia.

It will have a shallow draft, meaning it will be able to make port calls at locations where the draft is limited.

Additionally, the bulk carrier can be fitted with wind-assisted propulsion systems to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Though the vessel is ammonia-ready, meaning it will not operate on ammonia until retrofitted, DNV sees green ammonia as having significant potential to decarbonise shipping.

"We are proud to announce our strategic collaboration with DNV, to pioneer the design of a 91k DWT ammonia-fuelled bulk carrier," a MARIC representative said in the statement.

"By working together we can overcome the technical and operational challenges associated with ammonia as a marine fuel, deliver a cutting-edge solution that aligns with global decarbonization goals, and set a new benchmark for clean, efficient, and commercially viable bulk carriers."