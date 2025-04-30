SK Incheon Petrochem Introduces Korea's First Locally Blended B30 Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SK Incheon Petrochem supplies bio-blended marine fuel to a client at Incheon Port’s New Port Terminal on April 26. Image Credit: SK Incheon Petrochem

South Korean refiner SK Incheon Petrochem has officially started the supply of B30 marine biofuel blend in the country.

The B30 biofuel is produced by blending 70% of straight run fuel oil (SRFO) produced by SK Incheon Petrochem with 30% bio component supplied by JC Chemicals, the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

SK Incheon Petrochem claims this marks the first time a locally produced B30 marine biofuel blend is being supplied in South Korea.

The SRFO, refined from ultra-light crude without cracking, provides higher energy output, enhanced safety and fewer impurities. When mixed with biofuel, it boosts efficiency and lowers maintenance costs, the firm asserts.

The firm has already carried out its first B30 bunkering at Incheon Port on April 26.

"We expect that biofuel-blended marine fuel will establish itself as a sustainable energy transition model for the shipping industry to address greenhouse gas regulations," Yoon Young-ho, head of B2B business office at SK Incheon Petrochem, said in the statement.