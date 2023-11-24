New Oil Tanker in China Takes on Rotor Sails

The system is expected to save the vessel about 8% in its bunker consumption and GHG emissions. Image Credit: Dealfeng New Energy Technology

A newly built tanker in China has had a bunker-saving rotor sail system installed.

Maritime technology firm Dealfeng New Energy Technology has completed the installation of rotor sails on board a new 5,000 DWT products tanker, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The vessel is due for delivery early next year.

The system is expected to save the vessel about 8% in its bunker consumption and GHG emissions.

The firm has also installed two rotor sail sets on a new 25,000 DWT vessel for delivery next month, and this system is expected to cut bunker consumption by about 10%.

"Dealfeng will continue to work towards both the energy saving innovative technologies and the reduction of GHG emissions, helping domestic and international ocean vessels to meet the efficiency and emission-reducing policy requirements of EEDI, EEXI, CII and EU ETS," the company said in the statement.

"The technology will also facilitate the maritime industry to early reach carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, achieving green and sustainable development."

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are gaining in popularity in the shipping industry as a means of cutting bunker consumption and GHG emissions. The systems are likely to become more widespread once shipping companies start to take on much more expensive alternative bunker fuels, making energy-saving systems more profitable.