BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Supply Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Peninsula's Singapore office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a supply trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with previous trading experience, ideally within the bunker sector, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establish and build relationships with new and existing suppliers to increase strike rate and margin on business within the region

Actively and diligently work inbound enquiries from other regional offices within the Peninsula Group

Openly communicate with other traders internally to maximise the efficient flow of market and customer intelligence throughout the company

Understand, analyse and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and handle general customer queries relating to the sales process

Follow market fundamentals as well as local cargo index movements/variances to identify opportunities to establish competitive advantage

Work with the Regional Head and Book Management functions to develop and implement effective short and long-term trading strategies, ensuring they are regularly updated and accurately maintained

Participate in both internal and external marketing activities when required

Use MINT and local market intelligence to generate leads to Sales teams

Proactively control risks ensuring that all suppliers are vetted and approved, cost of claims are minimized, and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the Supplier Credit Team

Keep abreast of all relevant shipping and oil sector developments through regular reading of relevant trade publications, newspapers etc

For more information, click here.