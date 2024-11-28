BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm ONE Seeks Assistant Fuel Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday November 28, 2024

Container line ONE is seeking to hire an assistant fuel manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping or a related maritime industry, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage effective and efficient marine fuel procurement for ONE's operating container vessels at designated ports and services
  • Engagement of ONE's Operating vessels' marine fuel requirements as per assigned
  • Achieve cost effective marine fuel procurement by negotiating with suppliers, such as oil majors, refineries, independent suppliers, and traders
  • Address and resolve issues related to marine fuel quality and quantity, and follow up with claims as needed
  • Manage Marine Fuel related services providers, such as surveyors and laboratory services
  • Manage invoices and payments related to marine fuel
  • Provide support for additional tasks as assigned

