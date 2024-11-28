Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm ONE Seeks Assistant Fuel Manager in Singapore
Thursday November 28, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping or a related maritime industry. Image Credit: ONE
Container line ONE is seeking to hire an assistant fuel manager in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping or a related maritime industry, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage effective and efficient marine fuel procurement for ONE's operating container vessels at designated ports and services
- Engagement of ONE's Operating vessels' marine fuel requirements as per assigned
- Achieve cost effective marine fuel procurement by negotiating with suppliers, such as oil majors, refineries, independent suppliers, and traders
- Address and resolve issues related to marine fuel quality and quantity, and follow up with claims as needed
- Manage Marine Fuel related services providers, such as surveyors and laboratory services
- Manage invoices and payments related to marine fuel
- Provide support for additional tasks as assigned
