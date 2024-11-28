BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm ONE Seeks Assistant Fuel Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping or a related maritime industry. Image Credit: ONE

Container line ONE is seeking to hire an assistant fuel manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping or a related maritime industry, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage effective and efficient marine fuel procurement for ONE's operating container vessels at designated ports and services

Engagement of ONE's Operating vessels' marine fuel requirements as per assigned

Achieve cost effective marine fuel procurement by negotiating with suppliers, such as oil majors, refineries, independent suppliers, and traders

Address and resolve issues related to marine fuel quality and quantity, and follow up with claims as needed

Manage Marine Fuel related services providers, such as surveyors and laboratory services

Manage invoices and payments related to marine fuel

Provide support for additional tasks as assigned

For more information, click here.