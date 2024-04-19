Singapore Bunker Firm Sea Hub Energy to Be Wound Up

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The decision was taken at an extraordinary general meeting of the company's members on April 5. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore bunkering firm Sea Hub Energy is set to be wound up.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary general meeting of the company's members on April 5, its liquidators said in a notice in Singapore's Government Gazette this week.

Tan Wei Cheong and Lim Loo Khoon were appointed as joint and several provisional liquidators of the firm under Singapore's Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018 last month.

"The abovenamed company cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business," the firm's directors said in last month's notice.

One of the directors, Ang Heng Lye, had been imprisoned for two years and 11 months in September 2021 in an MFM tampering case related to his role as a consultant for another company, Success Energy Service, according to Singapore publication the Straits Times.