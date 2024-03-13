Liquidators Appointed for Singapore Bunker Firm Sea Hub Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Liquidators have been appointed for Singapore bunkering firm Sea Hub Energy. File Image / Pixabay

Tan Wei Cheong and Lim Loo Khoon have been appointed as joint and several provisional liquidators of the firm under Singapore's Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018, the company said in a notice posted in Singapore's Government Gazette on Tuesday.

"The abovenamed company cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business," the firm's directors said in the notice.

"The meetings of the abovenamed company and its creditors have been summoned for the 5th day of April 2024."

One of the directors, Ang Heng Lye, had been imprisoned for two years and 11 months in September 2021 in an MFM tampering case related to his role as a consultant for another company, Success Energy Service, according to Singapore publication the Straits Times.