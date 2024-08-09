Explosion Reported on Container Ship at Ningbo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The explosion was reported on Yang Ming's 6,589 TEU container ship YM Mobility at Beilun Port in Ningbo on Friday afternoon. Image Credit: Yang Ming

An explosion has been reported on a Yang Ming container ship at the Chinese port of Ningbo.

The explosion was reported on Yang Ming's 6,589 TEU container ship YM Mobility at Beilun Port in Ningbo on Friday afternoon, news provider World Cargo News reported, citing local media.

The ship was berthed at the Ningbo Beilun Phase III Terminal at the time of the incident.

The explosion is thought to have originated from a container on the ship. No casualties have yet been reported.

The ship was built in May 2011 and is registered to the Liberian flag, according to data from maritime information provider VesselsValue.