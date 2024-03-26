Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Hong Kong
Tuesday March 26, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in back-to-back bunker sales in the APAC region. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search
A global marine fuel supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Hong Kong.
Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in back-to-back bunker sales in the APAC region.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for Back-to-back trading of Bunkers and Marine Fuel, (Fuel Oil, Gas Oil, Alternative fuels) to Ship owners / Operators / Traders within the Global market.
- Handle bunker enquiries within the Asian & Global markets offering transparent pricing and services to customers.
- Establish relationships and leverage upon existing relations with end-users and suppliers to facilitate back-to-back bunker trading across Tanker, Dry, Bulk & Commercial sectors whilst promoting the companies' physical locations.
- Work closely with the Head of Trading to implement new strategies and develop new markets within China & APAC region.
- Stay on top of market news and insight, understanding market analysis within global ports and pricing.
