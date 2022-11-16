FueLNG Sees Launch of Second LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 18,000 m3 vessel was launched at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard facility in South Korea on Wednesday. Image Credit: FueLNG

Singapore LNG bunker supplier FueLNG has seen its second bunker barge launch in South Korea.

The 18,000 m3 vessel was launched at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard facility in South Korea on Wednesday, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

The dual-fuelled barge will be the largest LNG bunker delivery vessel in Southeast Asia, and is due for delivery in the second quarter of 2023.

"The record orders of LNG-fuelled vessels globally require an expanded LNG bunkering infrastructure to service them," the company said in the post.

"FueLNG, a venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, a licensed LNG bunkering operator in Singapore, has the intention to make Singapore the global LNG Bunkering hub."

Singapore saw 50,000 mt of LNG bunker sales last year. That number is likely to have increased in 2022, but the growth will have been limited by this year's surging gas prices.