CMA CGM Takes on LNG Bunkers at Yantian for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CMA CGM Sorbonne was recently bunkered with LNG at the port of Yantian in Shenzhen. Image Credit: CMA CGM

A boxship owned by French container line CMA CGM has taken on LNG bunkers at the Chinese port of Yantian for the first time.

The CMA CGM Sorbonne was recently bunkered with LNG at the port of Yantian in Shenzhen, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"Yantian Port joins the growing list of newly added ports in 2022 where CMA CGM operates LNG bunkering: Shanghai, Shenzhen, Baltic Sea, Bilbao and Cartagena," the company said.

The LNG bunker industry has grown rapidly in the past five years with natural gas emerging as the dominant alternative fuel, and supply has now been established at most major hubs and is being rolled out steadily to the smaller bunkering ports. But shipowners with gas-powered tonnage are now increasingly asking for bio- and synthetic LNG to be added as supply options as a means of further cutting GHG emissions.